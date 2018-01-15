Menu
New Japanese takeaway food store opens this week

Ichi Maki is due to open at the Valley Shopping Centre in Gladstone soon.
Matt Taylor
Tegan Annett
CENTRAL Gladstone residents can get their takeaway Japanese food fix from Tuesday when Ichi Maki opens at Gladstone Square also known as The Valley.

The takeaway food franchise will open on Tuesday, January 16.

It was previously an Asian takeaway store, Wok Me, however, that closed early last year.

In June 2017, Elanor Retail Property Fund bought the shopping centre for $31.5 million.

At the time head of retail and fund manager Michael Baliva said said they focused on food retailers over fashion.

"We think the design of the centre is good for that convenience style shopping," he said.

"Anything that would fit that convenience offering, like food, catering, retail servicing, is what we're looking for."

Topics:  franchise gladstone business japanese food takeaway

Gladstone Observer
