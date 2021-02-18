Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An inquiry will explore how the financial industry has treated resources businesses.
An inquiry will explore how the financial industry has treated resources businesses.
Business

New inquiry probes financial sector’s treatment of resources

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 4:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new inquiry will investigate the financial sector’s treatment of resources businesses as institutions steadily pull back on lending and insurance to the mining industry because of climate change.

The Trade and Investment Growth Committee – which Dawson MP George Christensen chairs – has announced the inquiry’s terms of reference to examine investment decisions of major financial institutions.

“I am pleased that the resources sector will be a key focus of this inquiry that will look into recent announcements by some banks and superannuation companies that they will withdraw investment support for the coal industry,” Resources Minister Keith Pitt said.

“It is of great concern to me that a legitimate industry like coal mining, which makes a significant contribution to the national economy and employs thousands of Australians, is being held back by what can only be described as corporate activism.

“I’m not just talking about the big miners, but the “mum and dad” small businesses who’ve told me they can’t access insurance or loans simply because they have some exposure to the coal industry.”

In December, Mackay’s Field Engineers managing director David Hartigan said his business was forced to change insurers and had copped a 300 per cent increase in professional indemnity insurance over the past four years.

 

Field Engineers managing director David Hartigan.
Field Engineers managing director David Hartigan.

The current insurer has stipulated Field Engineers cannot have more than 40 per cent of its revenue come from thermal coal mining clients.

This is despite the fact that the business does not directly work in the thermal coal industry, but provides engineering advice to mining clients.

“Insurance is our single biggest spend on a single item each year,” Mr Hartigan said.

“We spend more on insurance than we do on diesel.”

More stories:

Help for METS on the way with two new programs

‘It’s quiet’: Falling coal prices hit Mackay businesses

How a Paget engineering firm has adapted since virus crisis

Mr Pitt has urged all resources companies with an interest in the issue make a submission to the inquiry, which is expected to begin hearings next month.

Terms of reference can be found here.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Mackay news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Originally published as New inquiry probes financial sector’s treatment of resources

auspol finance industry mining news resources news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ to shape how we use energy with $4.2m hydrogen park

        Premium Content CQ to shape how we use energy with $4.2m hydrogen park

        News In an Australian first, blended renewable hydrogen will be used in Gladstone industries from 2022.

        • 18th Feb 2021 2:50 PM
        ‘Lifelong friendships’: Rescuer reflects on 40+ years in SES

        Premium Content ‘Lifelong friendships’: Rescuer reflects on 40+ years in SES

        Community Gladstone Controller Doug Savage has been with the orange army for almost as long...

        Drink driver caught on a golf buggy

        Premium Content Drink driver caught on a golf buggy

        Crime The 65 year old was golfing just over a kilometre away from his home.

        Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year

        Premium Content Plan your Easter holiday in Gladstone this year

        Council News GRC and GAPDL launched the Easter in Gladstone campaign