New information on AstraZeneca jab safety

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 7:47 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM

Federal health officials say many cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are less dangerous than previously thought.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, using criteria proposed by US health officials, divides blood clot reports into two tiers, separating those that occur in an “unusual” location in the body from those that occur in a “usual” one.

Unusual places to suffer blood clots include the brain or abdomen, while usual places include legs or lungs.

Out of the 48 confirmed and probable cases of clots, only 15 are in the first category.

“Australian cases seem to represent a wider spectrum of disease than seen in other countries with more blood clots in common locations such as deep vein thrombosis in the leg and pulmonary embolism in the lungs,” a health department spokesman said.

“While in some cases such clots are serious, in many cases they are less serious than the rare clotting syndrome originally reported, which largely involved clots in the brain and abdomen.”

On Thursday, a NSW woman became the second person to die from the so-called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, that has been associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

While concerning, the syndrome is very rare. The 48 Australian cases come out of more than 3.6 million AstraZeneca doses administered.

For comparison, the coronavirus itself has killed over 2 per cent of the more than 173 million people who have been infected.

