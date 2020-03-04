New Indian restaurant opens on Goondoon St

After Indian cuisine from her food van for a year Naina Pathrishi has opened a store, Naina's Kitchen, in Goondoon St.

NAINA Pathrishi loves to cook her delicious Indian cuisine for others, and she loves it even more when people enjoy her food, which is why this week she opened her new Indian takeaway restaurant, Naina's Kitchen, in Gladstone.

Ms Pathrishi, who 10 years ago moved to Australia from northern India where she was a college lecturer in fine arts, said her family operated restaurants in India.

"Cooking is my passion," she said.

Naina Pathrishi and Sandeep Sharma with junior staff member Courtney Haling at the newly opened Naina's Kitchen on Goondoon St.

"I learnt from my mum - she's also a very good cook. I started cooking when I was 11."

Also a yoga instructor, Ms Pathrishi now lives in Gladstone with her husband Sandeep Sharma and her daughters Heer, 15, and Amaira, 7.

For the past 12 months she has sold her traditional curries and other Indian cuisine from her food van, Naina's Kitchen at markets and events. This week she expanded her business, opening the Goondoon St store.

She said while she was a vegetarian, she cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and made her own sauces and used spices often sourced from India or Brisbane.

"Punjabi people love food and love cooking," she said.

"I cook pure north Indian Punjabi food so it's authentic."

Naina's Kitchen, Goondoon St.

She said she loved that food brought people together.

"I'm a very social person and I love social gatherings. When we lived in Clermont I was cooking for 40-50 people for get-togethers," she said.

"I love it when people enjoy my food. I can cook for more than 300 people at once. It's like a reward and I'm happy when they say nice words."

Naina's Kitchen is open seven days, from 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm at 2/72 Goondoon St, Gladstone.

Naina's food van is also outside Coles Tannum Sands from 5.30pm-8pm on Thursdays.