Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dysart Medical Centre Dr Sunday Adebiyi with patient Petrina Gifford. Picture: Contributed
Dysart Medical Centre Dr Sunday Adebiyi with patient Petrina Gifford. Picture: Contributed
Health

New incentive to entice more rural doctors

Nick Wright
11th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOVES to recognise rural medicine as its own specialty have gained the backing of a Dysart GP.

Dr Sunday Adebiyi has worked out of the Mackay district mining town for almost 20 years and, as the only doctor in the region, has treated a plethora of medical conditions.

The general practitioner has long been advocating for better recruitment initiatives to entice more young doctors to areas deprived of health resources.

Now, a joint application by the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners to recognise rural generalist medicine as a specialty is set to give doctors added incentive.

Dr Adebiyi said the concept put to the Medical Board of Australia would compensate rural generalists as though they were a specialist in various areas of medicine.

He said while specialties required several additional years of study, rural medicine had been a specialty of its own for some time due to the significant experience needed to adapt to the numerous scenarios thrown a doctor's way.

"Rural medicine generally is more of a speciality because you don't have the facilities for people to really decide for you, you decide for yourself - you are the last on the boat and everything will always revolve around you," Dr Adebiyi said.

"In the case of mental health, for instance, we don't have a psychologist here and you have to take your time for counselling … and if they want to end their life that can't wait for the following day."

Under the proposed scheme doctors would get paid as if a psychiatrist was seeing that patient, he said.

ACRRM president Dr Ewen McPhee said it was a critical step toward achieving a thriving Rural Generalist workforce that would meet the healthcare needs of people living outside urban areas.

"Formal national recognition will create a clear career path for aspiring Rural Generalists," Dr McPhee said.

"It will also address the many system barriers that trainees and practitioners currently face in gaining their qualifications and providing their skilled services in rural and remote areas.

"A strong Rural Generalist workforce is a critical component in addressing the well-documented inequities in access to healthcare for rural and remote communities."

More Stories

Show More
dysart health mackay health rural doctors rural medicine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

        News HUNDREDS turned up for the Festival of Summer opening at the Millenium Esplanade in Tannum Sands today.

        Two dog attacks within 24 hours

        premium_icon Two dog attacks within 24 hours

        News EMERGENCY services were kept busy in the past 24 hours with two incidents involving...

        Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

        premium_icon Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

        News ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

        40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        News Hundreds came along to the postponed Calliope Boxing Day Races. Did we spot you...