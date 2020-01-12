New incentive to entice more rural doctors

MOVES to recognise rural medicine as its own specialty have gained the backing of a Dysart GP.

Dr Sunday Adebiyi has worked out of the Mackay district mining town for almost 20 years and, as the only doctor in the region, has treated a plethora of medical conditions.

The general practitioner has long been advocating for better recruitment initiatives to entice more young doctors to areas deprived of health resources.

Now, a joint application by the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners to recognise rural generalist medicine as a specialty is set to give doctors added incentive.

Dr Adebiyi said the concept put to the Medical Board of Australia would compensate rural generalists as though they were a specialist in various areas of medicine.

He said while specialties required several additional years of study, rural medicine had been a specialty of its own for some time due to the significant experience needed to adapt to the numerous scenarios thrown a doctor's way.

"Rural medicine generally is more of a speciality because you don't have the facilities for people to really decide for you, you decide for yourself - you are the last on the boat and everything will always revolve around you," Dr Adebiyi said.

"In the case of mental health, for instance, we don't have a psychologist here and you have to take your time for counselling … and if they want to end their life that can't wait for the following day."

Under the proposed scheme doctors would get paid as if a psychiatrist was seeing that patient, he said.

ACRRM president Dr Ewen McPhee said it was a critical step toward achieving a thriving Rural Generalist workforce that would meet the healthcare needs of people living outside urban areas.

"Formal national recognition will create a clear career path for aspiring Rural Generalists," Dr McPhee said.

"It will also address the many system barriers that trainees and practitioners currently face in gaining their qualifications and providing their skilled services in rural and remote areas.

"A strong Rural Generalist workforce is a critical component in addressing the well-documented inequities in access to healthcare for rural and remote communities."