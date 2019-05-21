New, improved Whale One to be revealed ahead of peak season

The Whale One is undergoing a massive renovation, just in time for whale season.

The Whale One is undergoing a massive renovation, just in time for whale season. Warren Lynam

ONE of the Sunshine Coast's most iconic tourist attractions is about to get a "massive" makeover, just in time for its peak season.

Sunreef's Whale One is undergoing a $500,000 upgrade to improve customer experience before the whale season starts on June 1.

Sunreef owner Dan Hart said the 20m catamaran had been completely stripped back to her bare shell, repainted with an all-new look and had new fittings installed inside.

He said the boat was in need of an upgrade and the new improvements would make an exciting start to the whale season.

Dan Hart of Sunreef Mooloolaba says the iconic Whale One is being brought into the modern era. Patrick Woods

"It's pretty iconic on the Coast in terms of whale watching," he said.

"It was built in 2007, so it was in need of a very big update."

Mr Hart said the inside of the catamaran would wow visitors with its downstairs saloon area, larger bar, new tables and seating plus a brand-new upstairs bar.

"She's really been brought into the modern era," he said.

The new-and-improved Whale One will be ready right in time for whale season on June 1. Warren Lynam

While the number of passengers allowed on the boat won't increase, the upgrade will provide an improved experience for guests, Mr Hart said.

"The bow has a new outdoor seating area up the front of the boat, which is very popular for whale watching and also during the river cruises," he said.

Whale season starts on June 1, and the new-and-improved Whale One will be unveiled right in time.

"She'll be on track to be well and truly ready to welcome the whales to the Sunshine Coast," Mr Hart said.

For more information visit whaleone.com.au.