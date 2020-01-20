New images released in search for missing man

Clive Rolph and CCTV images of his vehicle, which was found in isolated bushland 45km from Charleville.

Clive Rolph and CCTV images of his vehicle, which was found in isolated bushland 45km from Charleville.

UPDATE, 5.45PM:

CCTV IMAGES of missing man Clive Rolph have been released to the public as police continue their third day of searching for the 74-year-old, whose vehicle was found abandoned outside Charleville.

About 8pm on Friday, January 17, police were notified that Mr Rolph's blue 2006 Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 940VPN was found by a local property owner; it was bogged 4km down a dirt track off Diamantina Developmental Road, about 45km west of Charleville.

A search was commenced around 6am on Saturday morning, and continued over the weekend, involving police and SES personnel on foot and in vehicles, in rugged terrain.

Police searches continued today with local police remaining in contact with Mr Rolph's family.

Mr Rolph was reported missing by family in New South Wales, and had not been seen since October 18.

On November 7, 2019, Police put out an appeal for public assistance, and investigators later found he attended a Charleville service station on October 21.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw Mr Rolph or his vehicle between October 21, 2019 when he attended the Charleville service station and the discovery of his vehicle on January 17, 2020 on the Diamantina Developmental Road to contact them.

EARLIER:

THE CAR of a missing man has been located on an isolated dirt track outside of Charleville, prompting a search to find the owner.

Clive Rolph, 74, has not been since for the past three months, and at the time of his disappearance in October 2019, was believed to be travelling in the Charleville area.

On Friday, his blue Toyota Camry was located in bushland down a dirt track, 4km away from the Diamantina Developmental Road.

Police and SES were involved in a search operation over the weekend, and are continuing today.

On November 7, 2019, police appealed for public assistance to find Clive Rolph, who was last seen on October 18; he had not contacted friends or family since.