New hope for Gladstone's Green Army

ALTHOUGH funding for the Green Army was cut late last year, there is still hope.

Skillset senior manager for environment Ashley Bland said he hoped to get a new program started.

"We are trying to get Landwork up,” Mr Bland said.

"Our idea folds on the best bits of Green Army ... we're actively pursuing it.”

Mr Bland said Landwork could start when they received the right contract.

"The workforce is ready to go as soon as we get a contract, we're ready to start work,” he said.

"We've got the people through the Green Army program and now we're looking for something to do.”

The cuts to the Green Army came in December 2016 after the program was established by the Abbott government in 2013.

It focussed on the unemployed, aged between 17 and 24. They worked on local conservation projects across Australia.

Mr Bland said although funding had been cut, previous funds would last until about mid-year.

"There seems to be an appetite to keep it going in the community,” he said.

"When young people are actively engaged in the community there's less crime ... it's better on every level for the community.”