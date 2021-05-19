Menu
New homeowner’s shock discovery under lawn

by Sophie Chirgwin
19th May 2021 3:00 PM
A first homeowner was shocked when he dug up his front lawn to discover he had unknowingly bought a house with a pool.

Physiotherapist Sam Letchford, 25, bought a home at Marcoola on the Sunshine Coast in March this year.

After doing some landscape work over the weekend, Mr Letchford saw some concrete patches under the grass in his front lawn. When he ripped it up he found the shell of a pool underneath.

The shell of the former pool. Pic: Supplied
"It's sort of annoying because I wanted a flat lawn, and there was this big chunk and I just thought the previous owners hadn't sorted it out. But it turns out they had just filled a pool with soil and covered it," he said.

"It was pretty hectic."

Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied
Mr Letchford said no one told him the pool had been covered, but it still wouldn't have stopped him from buying the property.

Pics of the pool in its glory days. Pic: Supplied
"I still think I would have bought the block because it's so hard to get into the market with homes, but it definitely would have come into consideration for me for sure."

What would seem like a renovation nightmare to some, Mr Letchford said he "sees the humour in it".

"I was with my mates and we all thought it was pretty funny," he said.

"If it's going to be super expensive to fix my mood might change."

Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied
He said his new neighbours told him the previous owner had borrowed soil more than a decade ago to fill the pool.

Mr Letchford isn't planning on restoring the pool, and is instead hoping he can remove the concrete and have a flat lawn.

