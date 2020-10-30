New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

Ashley Katrina and Samantha King have collaborated together in a joint business, Mindful Soul Room and Sammy's Massage and Wellness Therapy.

Ashley Katrina and Samantha King have collaborated together in a joint business, Mindful Soul Room and Sammy's Massage and Wellness Therapy.

IT’S like floating in the dead sea but with all the health benefits.

A new health and wellness home-boutique business has opened in Beecher, offering residents flotation therapy, infrared sauna sessions and remedial massages.

Ashley Katrina and Samantha King have joined forces for the ultimate retreat combining their businesses Mindful Soul Room and Sammy’s Massage and Wellness Therapy.

With a background in personal training, physiotherapy and NDIS work, Ms Katrina knew she wanted to bring a service to the region that would benefit a lot of residents.

“You get diagnosed with a few different things and you go ‘God I wish I had that service here’,” Ms Katrina said.

Samantha King and Ashley Katrina have collaborated together in a joint business, Mindful Soul Room and Sammy's Massage and Wellness Therapy.

“I started looking into (float therapy) and I’m a big fan of if something is easy, it just happens.

“Opportunities were just presenting itself and then I met Sammy.”

Ms King said it was an “easy decision” to operate her business in Ms Katrina’s home, offering residents all kinds of massages from remedial to relaxation.

“I mainly focus on remedial but I can help people if they have any injuries or chronic pain,” Ms King said.

“I also do relaxation massage with hot stones and aroma therapy, deep tissue or sports massage with cupping and massages for pregnant women.”

Ms Katrina said the business would benefit a lot of residents particularly athletes and pregnant women in the region.

“Floating has been proven to be really beneficial for pregnancy because they get to the point where they can allow their neural pathways to turn off and relax,” Ms Katrina said.

With a temperature of 34-35C, the float bed is the size of a Queen bed, and can carry up to 1000L of water and 500kg of epsom salt.

“It’s like the dead sea, it’s so buoyant it pushes you to the surface … it feels like you are floating in space,” she said.

“You can see why the fitness community is really excited to have a float here.”

Mindful Soul Room and Sammy’s Massage and Wellness Therapy is expected to open early November. Prices range between $90 to $120 a session.

For bookings, click here.