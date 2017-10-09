New hair and beauty one stop shop opens in town

TWO IN ONE: Gladstone sisters Danielle Lindeberg and Sarah Jaenke merged their hair and beauty businesses and became a one stop shop.

Caroline Tung

STYLE and Co Headquarters is the latest one stop shop for all your beauty needs in Gladstone.

Clients are spoilt for choice with hair, make-up, eyelash and waxing services, and there's even hope-baked goodies and coffee while you treat yourself to a relaxing facial.

The business was a merger between Simply Chic Hair Studio and Ess-Jay Makeup and Beauty, which were operated separately by Gladstone sisters Danielle Lindeberg and Sarah Jaenke.

"Our aim is to be a one-stop shop, but also offer something relaxing,” Ms Lindeberg said.

"We want to provide a relaxed atmosphere at reasonable prices.”

Ms Lindeberg was a home-based hairdresser for five years, while Ms Jaenke had returned from Brisbane studying beauty therapy and working at a salon.