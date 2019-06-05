Menu
HIGH STANDARDS: Troy Robinson and Travis Williams are the new owners of Cross Fit gym CrossFit Escape, on Side St in West Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA020619XFIT
HIGH STANDARDS: Troy Robinson and Travis Williams are the new owners of Cross Fit gym CrossFit Escape, on Side St in West Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA020619XFIT
News

New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

by Glen Porteous
5th Jun 2019 11:37 AM
CROSSFIT Escape will be pushing for harder levels of fitness excellence, with new business owners Troy Robinson and Travis Williams recently taking the reins.

Mr Robinson has been heavily involved with CrossFit training and coaching and wanted to take the popular workout gym to a higher standard for its clients.

"A business opportunity came up to take over ownership of the CrossFit gym and we went for it and made some changes to it,” he said.

"We took over on June 1 and did some renovation work with fresh paint and more equipment added for clients.”

The gym will prioritise performance and skill, with monitoring by experienced coaches who want their clients to succeed and get the results they want.

Mr Robinson will be bringing world-class experience to the gym, working with coaches to bring new and innovative ideas every session.

"I have travelled around the world looking at CrossFit gyms and will bring that knowledge here to our gym's set-up,” he said.

There is no limit on ages who can go to the CrossFit gym and see how far they can go with a professional program set up for them.

"We offer workout programs from teenagers up to over 60 and cater on improving their their fitness levels,” Mr Robinson said.

He is no stranger to working with elite athletes, as the captain of the Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge basketball team, as well as with 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tia-Clair Toomey, who used to work out at the gym.

"The head coach is Will Kearney, who has great experience at working with the clients at various levels of fitness standards they require,” Mr Robinson said.

"It's important we invest our time in the clients' needs and we have upgraded the gym's equipment to improve the standard of training.

"There is a strong community aspect to CrossFit Escape and it's important we continue to building that day-to-day part of the gym for all of our clients.”

