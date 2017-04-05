Council backs new project with $50K headstart

EXCITING: Rear, left to right: councillor PJ Sobhanian, Maxine Brushe, Brett McGuiness, councillor Kahn Goodluck and Elke Ferguson, with Gaston Boulanger and Craig Smith at the front, are behind the festival.

A NEW music festival is coming to Boyne Island later this year.

The Under The Trees Festival on October 14 will be roughly based on the Queenscliff Music Festival.

Gladstone Regional Council has given $50,000 to fund the event being run by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association.

Gaston Boulanger, a self-confessed muso, is on the festival's organising committee.

"I organise parties in my backyard where we play music and it was getting bigger and bigger so we thought we had to organise a music festival for Boyne," he said. "We started to have meetings and we arrived at the project."

Mr Boulanger said it would be a grassroots music and arts festival.

"It's for all ages - it's going to be a family event," he said.

The event will be held between the BITS soccer field and oval in the carpark.

"We will shoot for 2000 people and the idea is to grow it slowly and make it sustainable," he said.

"The festival itself will feature an array of music, art and street performers.

"It will be a very interactive event."

Cr PJ Sobhanian said the idea of the music festival came to him when staff at his dental clinic requested time off to go south for different music festivals.

"After a while I thought why don't we have one in our region," he said.

"It's so not only do our staff not go away but also we get other people come to our region."

The idea was first discussed last year.

Cr Sobhanian said he got in touch with the Queenscliff Music Festival's organiser to discuss some ideas.

"He talked to me about what they've done there for 20 years," he said.

"So if you look at what's now being proposed ... there's a lot of parallels.

"It's about economic development, it's about diversifying the economy with tourism, bringing people to the region and having a drawcard event."

Mr Boulanger said there would be community consultation on the festival as they wanted to involve people and groups in different parts of the event.

"We want a very village friendly atmosphere," he said. "The key is to get some pride back in the community."