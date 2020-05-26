‘Tucka-Time’ to receive new $37k grant

A GLADSTONE organisation's Tucka-Time Program is one of 58 projects to share in nearly $2 million in grants for drought-affected communities facing tough times.

The Centre for Rural and Regional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health will receive $37,500 through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Tackling Tough Times Together program, to help drought-affected rural, regional and remote Australian communities such as Gladstone.

COVID-19 and bushfires have taken centre stage over the past six months, but FRRR chief executive Natalie Egleton said drought-affected communities had not been forgotten and that the foundation was there to help through tough times.

"We know that large parts of the country are still in drought, and coupled with the impacts of COVID-19, and for many the bushfires too, this is a particularly challenging time," Ms Egleton said.

"Keeping money flowing into rural areas is a priority for FRRR, so that these communities can continue to work at building capacity and long-term resilience."

The Tucka-Time Program's funding will go to a fruit and vegetable box addition to increase access to fresh fruit and improve nutrition for Aboriginal primary students in the region.

TTTT program co-ordinator Deanne Cavalier said the grants supported projects that aimed to reduce social isolation, develop leadership and skills training, social and educational participation, stimulate economic activity and build the capacity of local not-for-profit organisations.

Ms Cavalier said this round of the grants had the most applicants since the program's national expansion in 2018.

"It's clear that these communities still need help to access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought," she said. "It's vital to be flexible and support local recovery efforts in a way that meets the needs of each community now, and into the medium to long-term."

The next cut-off date for applications is May 28, then again in August.

Visit frrr.org.au for more.