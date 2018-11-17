New GP to treat patients in Gladstone and Calliope

Dr Nasiri Kamran will soon be working Wednesdays at the Calliope Medical Centre, and is open to extending her hours.

Dr Nasiri Kamran will soon be working Wednesdays at the Calliope Medical Centre, and is open to extending her hours.

GENERAL practitioner Ladan Nasiri Kamran moved to Gladstone in August.

Dr Nasiri Kamran said the choice to move was easy because of the region's "beautiful nature and nice people”.

She currently works five days a week at the Gladstone GP Superclinic and will soon start working Wednesdays at the Calliope Medical Centre.

She said she would consider increasing her hours in Calliope if she was supported and accepted by its community.

"I lived and worked as a GP in Townsville from early 2016,” she said.

"I love Queensland, its sunshine and beaches ... I decided to move to a regional area and be away from the big cities for a while, to enjoy the beautiful nature and nice people.

"I really like the weather and ... the peace in this region, I found people very nice and pleasant.

"When I got a job offer from GGPSC, it has a good reputation, it made me think about moving here.”

A practising GP since 2012, Dr Nasiri Kamran particularly enjoys small surgeries and dealing with chronic diseases, gynaecological problems and children's diseases.

"I try my best to perform my role correctly and be the general practitioner who has her patients trust and like to see regularly,” she said.

She said her goal was to be helpful to society and medicine was a way to achieve this.

"I found young adults here to be very smart (and) I think they need more professional support regarding their mental and sexual health concerns,” she said.

"I (also) noticed that I can improve the national screenings rate, which are not performed in the population (thoroughly), especially in women.

"As a GP I like to improve the primary care, and be proactive.”

Dr Nasiri Kamran is a private billing doctor.

To make an appointment call the Calliope Medical Centre on 49757288 or the Gladstone GP Superclinic on 49787868.