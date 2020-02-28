Menu
Dr Shafiq Mamon has started at the Gladstone Central Medical Centre.
Health

New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
A NEW doctor has started in Gladstone and has brought with him a wealth of knowledge about skin cancer.

Dr Shafiq Mamon has joined the team at Gladstone Central Medical Centre.

He was able to be hired because he has worked in Australia for more than 10 years.

He moved from the United Arab Emirates to Mackay in 2003 to be a surgeon, however, soon changed to general practice.

“General practice gives more variety, not just of medical problems but of general human beings,” Dr Mamon said.

He has worked in Childers, Emerald and most recently Biloela.

Skin cancer care is his passion and he holds a diploma in skin cancer surgery.

“The reason I’m in Central Queensland is this is supposed to be the hub of skin cancer in the whole world,” he said.

“Most of the patients who present to general practice, one out of three, I have found them to have skin cancer.

“Skin cancer is so common and we can’t send everybody to Gladstone Hospital and Rockhampton Hospital for the excision.”

The Gladstone Central Medical Centre is well set up for skin cancer care, which is why Dr Mamon is eager to see more state-of-the-art equipment at the practice.

He said working in Gladstone suited him because he could fly to Brisbane to see his one-year-old grandson during his time off.

He said while in Gladstone he would like to work on early skin cancer detection.

“Lots of people die from melanoma. My aim is to try and diagnose melanoma and skin cancer at the early stage and try and remove it from the body,” he said.

Appointments

Available: Monday – Friday 8.30am – 4.45pm, Saturday 9am – 11.15am

Where: Gladstone Central Medical Centre, Nightowl Centre, Dawson Hwy

Contact: 4972 8689

gladstone doctors gladstone gps
