New GP bringing a 'world' of experience to Gladstone

GLADSTONE Central Medical Centre's newest general practitioner has a myriad experience under her belt.

Dr Hannah Donaldson moved to Gladstone from the UK six months ago with her husband and two young children.

"It's great, we're doing all the lots of lovely things you can do around here - it's perfect for families,” Dr Donaldson said.

"And I'm really enjoying the patients. I like hearing people's stories.”

The family lived in the UK for two years where Dr Donaldson worked at an urgent-treatment centre in England's north-west.

Dr Donaldson is from New Zealand and finished her medical schooling and obtained her GP fellowship there.

"I did some paediatrics and got a diploma in child health as well ... and that's one of my areas of interest I suppose. I did a bit of work in sexual health as well,” she said.

For the past three years Dr Donaldson has been interested in low-carbohydrate and ketogenic nutrition and treatment, which she said were proven cures for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

She said one difference between working in Australia and the UK was each country's healthcare systems.

"With the public-private mix you have here that then becomes a conversation you have to have with your patient like 'have you got insurance',” Dr Donaldson said. "You never had to have those conversations in the UK because you get everything on the (government) there basically.”