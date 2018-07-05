New Gladstone Power Station GM to bring years of experience

A MAN known by his mates as "Chuck" will swap the small town charm at Prospect, Kentucky for Gladstone's powerhouse at the end of this month.

As the new general manager of Gladstone Power Station, announced this week, Charles Mason will bring years of experience in management positions at three United States NRG power stations.

Mr Mason also had 20 years of service in power plant operation and maintenance with the US Navy.

He will take over the role from acting general manager of 20 months Nigel Warrington, who guided the company through organisational changes, and a lengthy dispute with unions about changes to the enterprise bargaining agreement.

The power station's new general manager Charles Mason.

The dispute ended in June 2017 with employees voting in favour of what the company was proposing.

Mr Warrington said his core priority was to manage a number of organisational and safety changes.

"With those now in place, we look to continue this momentum and success with the operational and engineering expertise Chuck will bring to the station," Mr Warrington said.

Currently living in Prospect at Kentucky, Mr Mason and his wife Karen said they were excited about their move to Gladstone.

Mr Mason is particularly keen about working with a new team.

"It's a great honour having been selected to lead one of the largest and most successful power stations in the NRG fleet," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with all of the team to continue the station's success for the future."

With a firm understanding of the importance of employee safety, Chuck is committed to ensuring that this remains a priority at the station.

"The safety of our employees is paramount and we'll focus on continuing the recent excellent safety performance, alongside our responsibility to be a great environmental steward - both of which are NRG's core beliefs - all the while managing the assets to deliver on our long term power contracts for our customers."

He will begin his role at the Gladstone Power Station in late July.

Mr Warrington will return to his former role overseeing HR and safety at the station.