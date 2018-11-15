'Very busy, non-stop': New kebab shop doing bumper trade

FIFI AND FRIENDS: Kebab shop owner Filiz Tankir (center) and shop assistants Kim Smith and Florian Ast.

FILIZ Tankir may not have family in Gladstone, but as she enters a new chapter in life her friends go above and beyond for her.

Ms Tankir officially opened Fifi's Kebabs on Monday, her Turkish cuisine attracting more than 200 customers on the day.

She made the decision to open the shop after spending eight months unsuccessfully looking for work.

"I decided to open the shop for myself and asked all my friends for money because I didn't have any," Ms Tankir said.

"They sent me money, I found this shop and I started working.

"It's been very busy, non-stop - I hope it keeps going like this.

"I'm very supported and I want to thank all the people supporting me, they are very good people."

Since Fifi's Kebabs opened, Ms Tankir's friends have helped her run the store.

In addition to kebabs, the menu offers burgers, fish and chips and Turkish Gozleme - with a full menu to come soon.

"I don't have workers at the moment, (the workers) are all my friends," she said.

"They're supporting me this week and they're trying to build me up.

"I want to make people happy by making good food and people are making me happy by giving me work."

Ms Tankir said she knew how to cook and run a food business.

She previously spent a few years working at Gladstone's Sunshine Kebabs.

"We organise the taste for everybody, not just Turkish people," she said.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy our food."

Ms Tankir said while living in Gladstone kept her away from family, she saw a promising future for herself in the city.

"It's too early to talk but I hope everything goes well and I hope can stay here a long time," she said.

Visit Fifi's Kebabs at 29 Lord Street.