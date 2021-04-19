New Gladstone jobs for people with disability

Rachel Morris and Steve Waters, from Endeavour Foundation, are all smiles after Monday’s announcement.

Gladstone residents and businesses will soon be able to take a “paper weight” off their shoulders with a greener approach to recycling documents, providing new job opportunities for locals with disability in the process.

Endeavour Foundation has started work on the expansion of its Business Solutions site located at Lyons St, South Gladstone.

This has been possible thanks to the support of a $350,000 grant from the Gladstone Foundation, and an additional $323,000 of the Endeavour Foundation’s own funds.

Currently, 288 tonnes of paper, that would otherwise be destined for landfill, is shredded annually by Endeavour Foundation at Gladstone and baled on site before being transported to

Toowoomba-based business Fibrecycle, which converts the paper into kitty litter.

Endeavour Foundation workers at the Gladstone site are busy with the destruction of documents.

Gladstone site manager Robert Campbell said the expansion was great news for people with disability in Gladstone.

“These upgrades will allow Endeavour Foundation to expand our Gladstone operations and create more sustainable employment opportunities for people with disability in the region while helping local companies reduce waste,” Mr Campbell said.

“Our disability enterprise was started to provide much-needed job opportunities for people with disability and has been operating in Gladstone for more than 35 years.

“Thanks to this investment, we will be able to continue to do so for many years into the future.”

The upgrades will provide a new secure shed to support present and future operations and a new transit van.

The site will also feature constant CCTV security monitoring, set walkways that are sectioned off, secure areas where sorting and shredding occurs and improved fencing.

“These improvements will allow the site to meet Triple-A accreditation from the industry body National Association for Information Destruction (NAID),” Mr Campbell said.

“Once we receive NAID accreditation in July, we will be able to shred the most confidential documents – a service that is not available for hundreds of kilometres locally.”

Maxine Brushe, Tim Griffin, Racquel Nugent, Karen Leinster, Steve Waters and Rob Needham were excited about Monday’s expansion announcement.

Mr Campbell said the Triple-A NAID accreditation would be a first for the region and would mean the organisation can shred significantly more documents.

He said it would increase the volume of paper waste being diverted from landfill and create new job opportunities for people with disability.

“It gives us so many more opportunities to take on more business and is fantastic to see.”

Supported employee Racquel Nugent has been employed by Endeavour Foundation for 35 years having joined straight from school.

As the longest-serving employee, she said she was excited for the upcoming changes.

“I’m really happy about the changes,” Ms Nugent said.

“For our environment here it is great, for the staff and employees to have the big change that is coming in.”

Independent Chairperson of the Gladstone Foundation, Tim Griffin, said the expansion would aid Endeavour Foundation’s dedicated employees and the wider community.

“The Gladstone Foundation is pleased to support a funding grant for this expanded social infrastructure facility to service the growing community needs of the Gladstone Region,” he said.

To find out more about this service and get a quote for your business, call 1800 117 247 or go to endeavour.com.au