New Gladstone ED brings plenty of job opportunities

GLADSTONE Hospital's new Emergency Department project will create about 100 local jobs.

Central Queensland company Woollam Constructions is responsible for the main structure worth $21.2million.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said community consultations indicated local businesses were ready to help with everything else.

He said the project would implement the Government's Buy Queensland policy allowing local suppliers a weighting of up to 30 per cent on any tender lodged.

"This project will now have to provide at least 30 per cent of this building's contractors locally so that's a great start,” Mr Butcher said.

"We want to make sure this project here is for local people and built by local people.

"One of the meetings we had nearly 100 people turn up ... we'll see jobs like plumbers, electricians, painters, tilers, all of those trades can now come into this project.

"We're talking about (installing) gas lines and computer cables and all the really important stuff.”

Mr Butcher hoped a variety of labourers and technicians would be hired to establish the facility costing a total of $42million

He said it would be "double if not triple the size” of the current ED, with four resuscitation bays (two in current ED), ten acute treatment spaces (six in current ED), eight short-stay spaces, five fast-track spaces, two consultation rooms, one procedure room, four paediatric treatment spaces, two mental health assessment rooms, four ambulance bays, two family interview rooms, two rapid assessment bays, two ultrasound rooms, X-ray and CT scanner.

He hoped the resources would attract more health professionals to the city.

"This community has been waiting for this infrastructure upgrade for many decades ... people know the Emergency here is old and it's dated and too small,” Mr Butcher said.

"If we have a state-of-the-art brand new Emergency it certainly will bring new specialists and quality trained doctors to the Gladstone region.

"It's been one of the challenges we've had in regional Queensland, attracting those quality doctors to our communities.”

The project's first phase is complete and construction is expected to start early next year, with the building shell to be erected around March.

"My vision obviously is this is the first piece of the puzzle, then we need to look at what's after that,” Mr Butcher said.

"Obviously the whole hospital is getting old and we need to upgrade that as well.”

The current ED will be upgraded to provide a Specialist Outpatients.