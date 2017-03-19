New mobile Gladstone business takes it to the "next level"

Ruby Hart is a vintage caravan turned mobile bar used at weddings and events.

LOOKING just like a scene from a movie or high end fashion shoot, this little vintage caravan is bucking trends.

Although caravans are generally used for holidaying and cramped camping, Ruby Hart will be a focus point at weddings and events with one aim - a mobile bar.

Ruby Hart owners Kim and Chris Jackson said they turned a rusty old caravan into something cute and meaningful.

"Ruby Hart adds that bit of atmosphere and takes a normal wedding to the next level, from having a normal bar to adding atmosphere from a vintage field," Ms Jackson said.

"It's something different and it means you can have wedding on your property or at beautiful locations.

"You can go anywhere and park anywhere and create a beautiful atmosphere at weddings and be the icing on the cake."

Taking just over two years to build, Ms Jackson said her husband was a carpenter by trade, but building the van took new skills.

"He's used to building something square and had to build something round, so it was trial and error," Ms Jackson said.

"We bought an old caravan and stripped it down, it was old and rusted and we wanted something that would last so we recreated it from nothing and my husband built it from scratch."

Although the construction of Ruby Hart was interrupted by the Jackson's new born, Ms Jackson said the long process had paid off.

"My husband and I had vintage caravan at our wedding and we thought we should have those opportunities up here," she said.

"There are so many beautiful locations around (the region) and we decided to build one ourself."

Ruby Hart can cater for between 100 to 120 people and serves the beverages supplied by the event or wedding.

"We're serving air alcohol ... drinks supplied by clients," Ms Jackson said.

"We bring the style and they bring the alcohol."

Currently working as a nurse at the blood bank in Gladstone, Ms Jackson said she wanted to do something to express her creative flare, like she did with the name.

"Ruby is the diamond, or jewel, for love and hart is a word for dear, so it means love dear without sounding so soppy," she said.

Ruby Hart has just launched in Gladstone, which can also cater the surrounding regions.

"We're happy to go to surrounding areas and make a weekend out of it with our little family," Ms Jackson said.