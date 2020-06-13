New girlfriend to set drug offender on straight and narrow

A railway worker says his new girlfriend is going to put him on the straight and narrow.

A railway worker says his new girlfriend is going to put him on the straight and narrow.

A 25-YEAR-old railway worker told a court his new girlfriend was going to keep him on the straight and narrow after he was charged with a number of drug offences.

Hayden Jon Vock pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensil.

The court was told that on May 12 at 2am Vock was intercepted for a licence check and breath test when he was observed to be nervous and rapidly speaking and avoiding eye contact.

Police searched the car and found 1.8g of marijuana, 0.1g of meth and 0.2 of MDMA.

Vock denied knowledge of the drugs and said he didn’t know how they ended up in his car.

On June 8 at 11.30pm he was intercepted again and police found a glass pipe and several clip-seal bags, which he admitted were his.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had ADHD, autism and Asperger’s and had been hanging around with the wrong people because he was desperate for their attention.

She said Vock now had a new girlfriend who was putting him on the straight and narrow.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked Vock to sit at the bar, where they had a frank discussion.

Mr Manthey asked Vock why he was hanging around these people.

Vock told him it was because of “low self-esteem”.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. No conviction was recorded.