Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CREATIVE SKILLS: Made by Me team members Rachelle, Ruby, Kendall, David and Shantelle at last year's exhibition. The team has a total of eight members, with two having joined this month.
CREATIVE SKILLS: Made by Me team members Rachelle, Ruby, Kendall, David and Shantelle at last year's exhibition. The team has a total of eight members, with two having joined this month.
News

New program has budding artists planning for big year

Noor Gillani
by
18th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Community Linking Agency's newest enterprise is proving to be one of the most popular yet.

Made by Me is a GCLA art initiative based out of the Gladstone Community Hub which is owned and operated by the organisation for its customers who have a disability.

The program is run by project delivery coordinator Mellissa Holzheimer.

Ms Holzheimer said the arts and culture project had a group of eight who held their first exhibition late last year as a private one-day event for families, friends and GCLA staff.

"Made by Me is a fun, hands on program that involves customers getting to experience learning about design whilst having the opportunity to create and make their own products," Ms Holzheimer said.

The artists are guided by GCLA support workers Lynsay and Leeanne who work with the team to create inspiring artworks.

Leeanne said while the group only met once a week, the success of the program during the short period since it started was evident.

"It didn't hinder the amount of creativity produced in 2018, hence the exhibition was held, to celebrate the year's achievements," Leeane said.

"There was no particular theme for the exhibition.

"Some pieces were produced as a group and some were up to the individual on how they went about it. The result was a beautiful array of artworks that we are all very proud of."

She said the year ahead had more exciting projects in store for the team.

"We are planning some great projects for 2019, with the group's biggest goal to display their works in a public exhibition," Leanne said.

"They also have plans in the pipeline for a group mural, all the while continuing to build their creative skills and expand on their portfolios."

The Made by Me program is currently at capacity but people wanting more information on GCLA's various collective enterprises can phone Mellissa on 49728855 or email Mellissa.holzheimer@gcla.com.au.

art activities art and craft art and culture disability advocacy disability awareness disability services gcla headspace ndis scheme young people
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Beers confirms $11m funding for Gladstone schools

    premium_icon Beers confirms $11m funding for Gladstone schools

    Politics LABOR has confirmed the amount of funding Gladstone Region schools will receive from 2020-2023, if it is elected at the Federal Election.

    • 18th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    A local library is poised to get a wild new look

    premium_icon A local library is poised to get a wild new look

    News You can help create the project for free.

    • 18th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
    How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    premium_icon How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    News There is a clear winner when it comes to getting bang for your buck.

    New police vehicle to put the sting in to traffic offenders

    premium_icon New police vehicle to put the sting in to traffic offenders

    News The vehicles have been in the region since last month.