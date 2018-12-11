New GCLA president to passionately power on for progress

PASSING ON THE BATON: GCLA's new board president Kate Dufty and chief executive Tracey Alexander.

THE Gladstone Community Linking Agency has promoted board member Kate Dufty to the role of president.

Ms Dufty, who joined the agency as a customer in 2006, said being president would be "challenging in a good way” after spending two years as the board's vice chairwoman.

She said the board's former and longest-serving president, Judy Young, would remain a source of guidance and inspiration for her.

"Judy who is amazing is still on the board with me and she's been my mentor for as long as I've been around,” Ms Dufty said.

Chief executive Tracey Alexander said Ms Young's long-standing service to the agency was invaluable.

"It is impossible to put into words the contributions that Judy has made to the Gladstone community over her 30 years of service,” Ms Alexander said.

"She has invested much of her own life into improving the lives of others and ensuring that everyone, no matter what ability, has the opportunity to embrace community life and to have the support they need to reach for the stars.”

Ms Young has been with the agency since its formation.

In 1977 she was a founding member of a community group called the Gladstone and District Combined Handicapped Association, which later became GCLA in 1983.

Most recently she led agency employees through the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme to the region last year.

Ms Dufty hopes to use her new presidency as an opportunity to be a spokesperson for people with disabilities.

"It is important to me to make a difference and have a voice in the community for the important and valued work GCLA does,” Ms Dufty said.

"I'm so excited to be involved with GCLA for this coming year. There are some exciting new projects with our social enterprises Ground Control and Incredible Edibles that I can't wait to launch in 2019.”

The agency's social enterprises seek to provide employment for people with disabilities.

Ground Control, begun in 2016, is a yard maintenance service with five employees. Incredible Edibles is a catering company which recently expanded to Tannum Sands where a cafe will open in February.

"We had no idea when we launched Incredible Edibles last year that they were going to be at this stage. It was a bit of a dream I suppose that we'd end up with our own cafe one day but it definitely wasn't in the year's plan,” Ms Dufty said.