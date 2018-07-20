New gadgets and equipment for Gladstone SES branches

VITAL EQUIPMENT: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the handover of SES equipment and trailers at Gladstone's Yaralla Sports Club on July 19, 2018.

VITAL EQUIPMENT: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the handover of SES equipment and trailers at Gladstone's Yaralla Sports Club on July 19, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA190718SES

IT'S Christmas in July for Gladstone region branches of the State Emergency Service after they received $46,700 worth of vital equipment yesterday.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford presented two partially-enclosed pantech trailers worth more than $17,000 each to SES groups in Gladstone and Boyne Island/Tannum Sands.

The minister also handed over essential equipment including automatic external defibrillators and lighting stands as a part of the $200,000 Energising Queensland SES Equipment Program.

"The two trailers will help emergency services staff and volunteers support their communities during and after, storm and cyclone season,” Mr Crawford said.

"The equipment will be used to clear debris from roads and properties, assist during bush rescues, power outages, flood boat operations, incident management and storm response.”

Powerlink Queensland supplied the state of the art power pack that has revolutionised how the SES operates in an emergency situation.

The battery-powered unit ends the days of smelly, diesel-powered generators.

Mr Crawford agreed technological development was crucial for the SES.

"I did 20 years as a volunteer firefighter in Victoria and I know what it's like to have to deal with or use equipment that's petrol powered,” he said.

"We've all got that lawnmower at home that won't start the day you need it to.

"To be able to replace ageing equipment with more modern equipment ... it's lighter, it doesn't emit the sound and fumes, you don't have to worry about the issues of carbon monoxide poisoning if you're using it in small non-aired spaces.

"It's also the right thing to do - it creates a more professional environment for our people and a safer one as well.”

Calliope SES stalwart Bill Cary, an SES veteran of almost 40 years, welcomed the new equipment.

"We very much appreciate these donations and I know it will be a great help for us when we're deployed,” he said.

"We hope we can do the best job we can when we're called out on a job.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett both welcomed the donations.

"(The SES) certainly hold their weight in gold the way they treat this community in times of crisis,” Mr Butcher said.

"Any more money the Minister wants to hand out to Gladstone we'll take it with open arms,” Cr Burnett added.