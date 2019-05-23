Menu
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The Calliope Junior Rugby League club had additional funding for the Calliope multi-purpose facility project.
New funding for $1.4m Calliope multi-purpose centre approved

23rd May 2019 5:00 AM
A $1.4 million multi-purpose sporting facility has received council approval, despite it costing almost double what was initially expected.

Calliope Rugby League received $800,000 from Works for Queensland 2017-19 grants, but the Bunting Park project was back before Gladstone Regional Council this week with a request for additional funding.

In April the club wrote to the council to request an extension to the construction date from June 30 to September 13 and an additional $617,254.

The club said its original request was based on information from the council that a Material Change of Use and Development Application would not be required.

However that was not the case and the club said the addition of the documents caused an "exponential” budget blowout.

The club has entered into construction contracts with a builder, civil contractor and shed supplier, with the shed already made and ready for delivery.

The new facility will be used by the Calliope Roosters junior and senior rugby league clubs, the local boxing club and general community assembly.

Of the original funding, $360,000 has been spent.

"At the end of the day we've got a project that's half started and we've got to finish it,” Gladstone m6yayor Matt Burnett said.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said she was concerned about the additional cost and if it would set a precedent for future projects that go over budget.

But she said she was happy to support the additional funding as it was the "best action going forward”.

The project's extra funding will be in the council's 2019 -20 Operating Budget.

The extension to the construction date is a decision for the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland.

