'New format': Inside Gladstone's new Aldi will surprise shoppers

GLADSTONE shoppers are in for a treat as ALDI prepares to launch a never-before-seen design.

An ALDI spokesperson today said, on top of a jobs boost, Gladstone ALDI would unveil a brand-new "purpose-built" design for its Gladstone store when it opens on March 8.

"ALDI Gladstone has been purpose-built with new innovations that will offer an enhanced shopping experience for our customers with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling," the spokesperson said.

"ALDI Gladstone will provide the community with award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

"As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be new point-of-sale displays and store signage.

ALDI has promised to give Gladstone shoppers a number of a number of specials on offer, which will not be available in other stores, to celebrate the opening.

Specials appear in store every Wednesday and Saturday, and customers are given a preview of the products one week before they are in store via ALDI's catalogue, e-newsletter, app and website.



"ALDI Gladstone will be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing rewarding career opportunities in the local community." the spokesperson said.



The new store will be located at the corner Boles and Breslin St.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm. Saturday hours will be 8am to 5pm, while Sunday hours will be 9am to 6pm.



For more information on ALDI Australia, please visit www.aldi.com.au