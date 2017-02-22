32°
News

'New format': Inside Gladstone's new Aldi will surprise shoppers

Sarah Barnham
| 22nd Feb 2017 11:47 AM Updated: 12:45 PM
OPENING SOON: Aldi confirms start date for new Gladstone store.
OPENING SOON: Aldi confirms start date for new Gladstone store. Declan Cooley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE shoppers are in for a treat as ALDI prepares to launch a never-before-seen design.

An ALDI spokesperson today said, on top of a jobs boost, Gladstone ALDI would unveil a brand-new "purpose-built" design for its Gladstone store when it opens on March 8.

"ALDI Gladstone has been purpose-built with new innovations that will offer an enhanced shopping experience for our customers with better product displays, improved navigation and modern styling," the spokesperson said.

"ALDI Gladstone will provide the community with award-winning grocery products and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

"New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

"As energy management remains a key priority for ALDI, the store has energy efficient LED lighting. There will also be new point-of-sale displays and store signage.

ALDI has promised to give Gladstone shoppers a number of a number of specials on offer, which will not be available in other stores, to celebrate the opening.

Specials appear in store every Wednesday and Saturday, and customers are given a preview of the products one week before they are in store via ALDI's catalogue, e-newsletter, app and website.

"ALDI Gladstone will be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing rewarding career opportunities in the local community." the spokesperson said.

The new store will be located at the corner Boles and Breslin St.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm. Saturday hours will be 8am to 5pm, while Sunday hours will be 9am to 6pm.

For more information on ALDI Australia, please visit www.aldi.com.au

Gladstone Observer

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: ATO tries to shut down popular Gladstone business

BREAKING: ATO tries to shut down popular Gladstone business

JOBS on the line at a Gladstone business as the Australian Taxation Office applies to have it shut down.

25 amazing food experiences you have to try in Gladstone

Diceys Seafood Plate is a food fave

Nacho burgers, turkish delight panna cottas, huge parmies: Gladstone has...

BREAKING: Curtis Island LNG company chases contractor for $1.47b

DAMAGES CLAIM: Santos have taken a US-based construction firm to court over a $1.5 billion damages claim.

Santos has lodged a damages claim in the Queensland Supreme Court

How Gladstone locals can get free stuff from ALDI

Aldi has opened at Redbank Plains

FINALLY, the wait is over.

Local Partners

BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

Australian music duo announce Rockhampton and Gladstone shows.

'Evil drug': Ex-addict spent $800 chasing drug

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

BIG PLANS to get Gladstone's drug addicts into a job.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

August's Morning Melodies is titled Rocket Man - a unique and entertaining salute to Sir Elton John, one of the most iconic music figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Perfect Starter Home

33 Emperor Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 1 $159,000

Situated on a great sized 754m2 (approx.) block, this great home is the perfect starter home for anyone looking to enter the market. Featuring a modern kitchen...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this home is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!