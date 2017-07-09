New flood gates to stop Barney Point inundation

BARNEY Point is a notorious area for flooding, particularly around Wood and Young Sts.

However, it's hoped flooding there could become a thing of the past.

Gladstone Regional Council has taken measures to significantly reduce the likelihood of Barney Point residents having to endure repeated flooding episodes.

Repeated inundation of Barney Point homes during heavy rain in the past two decades prompted Gladstone Regional Council to commission a flood assessment and mitigation study to help prevent it.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the study recommended flood gates be installed at the Young St culverts and this was done last week.

"The aim of the flood gates is to restrict the upstream flow of tidal waters into the upper sections of the Young St drain and Wood St catchment pond during high rainfall events,” Cr Burnett said.

"This will allow better capacity in the system for run-off from the Barney Point area which would otherwise be taken up with tidal waters.”

Cr Burnett said the gates, made of fibreglass with opening mechanisms made locally, were custom designed to suit the Young Street culverts and complied with State Government environmental codes.

He said the culverts would remain open most times but could be quickly closed if flooding was imminent.

"During fine weather the gates will remain open to allow tidal flow and passage for fish through the culverts,” he said.

"Gates will only be closed prior to predicted heavy rainfall events that are likely to coincide with spring high tides.”

The council has devised procedures to close the gates during heavy rain and spring high tides, ensuring the availability of upstream drainage channels as detention storage for stormwater outflow.

Once the tide subsides, the hinged gates will enable natural drainage to resume. The gates will remain closed for no longer than 10 days to ensure the ongoing health of the channel's ecosystem.