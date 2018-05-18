Menu
Flashfor cash at the ambulance station
New fixed camera to catch naughty rule breakers

Hannah Sbeghen
by
18th May 2018 7:06 AM
LEAD-FOOTED drivers could be slapped with a $378 fine and the loss of three demerit points if they are caught breaking the rules at a new red light camera in Central Gladstone.   The fixed camera was erected out the front of the Gladstone Ambulance Station at the intersection of Tank St and Glenlyon St on yesterday afternoon at about 2.30pm.   The 60 speed zone intersection will now be closely monitored.    According to the Queensland Police website, red light cameras are installed after if a number of crashes occurred in the past five years and poses as a common high risk for behaviour in the area.   

