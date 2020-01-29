New fishing comp hits region

Andrew Mitchell, pictured with his son Toby, is organising a barramundi fishing competition at Awoonga Dam.

THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook young people into the sport and teach fishing enthusiasts of all ages how to improve.

Fishing Freshwater, which runs similar comps around southeast Queensland, is running the contest on February 29 and March 1.

It is the first barramundi event of its kind to be held at the dam.

Fishing Freshwater owner Andrew Mitchell said up to 35 teams could register, however there were already only seven team spots left.

Mr Mitchell said an evening get-together, including raffles and music, would be held on February 28.

Mr Mitchell, who works with Fishing Freshwater’s Matthew Mott, said he hoped the fishing competition would become an annual event.

He said similar competitions around the state were popular with families and groups of friends, and the aim was to facilitate a mid-range level competition that provided plenty of fun.

“The atmosphere is the main reason we started the event as we had an idea that we wanted something for the families,” he said.

“Kids enjoy fishing and I think the parents enjoy it more when the kids are there too. It creates a really friendly atmosphere.”

The target species for the Awoonga Dam Open is the iconic Australian barra, Mr Mitchell said.

“Awoonga Dam is known throughout the country for being a good barra dam and I think it would be a species on most fishermen’s list to tick off,” he said.

“It can be a hard effort to catch one, but when you do it’s quite rewarding.”

There are six awards on offer, ranging from most fish to biggest and smallest barramundi.

Registrations can be made via the link on the Facebook page or at fishingfreshwater.com.au. Entry is $250 for a team or $125 for kayak entry