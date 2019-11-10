Menu
A helicopter drops a load of water at Noosa Banks.Picture: Contributed
New fire threat erupts to stretch tired crews

Stuart Cumming
10th Nov 2019 11:25 AM
EXHAUSTED firefighters are dealing with a rising threat on the Sunshine Coast as they start to see reward for their valiant efforts north of Noosa.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Sunshine Coast public information officer Kim Gray said 46 firefighters and two waterbombing aircraft were busy at Booroobin, near Peachester, in the region's west.

"Booroobin is a little busier than Teewah," Mr Gray said on Sunday.

Crews have been working long shifts since Friday to protect homes at Cooroibah, Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and Tewantin.

Those areas came under threat after a fire that had been burning for days near Teewah quickly spread south.

Mr Gray said the fire was burning in terrain difficult to access but had caused branches to fall across Maleny-Stanley River Rd.

"We did have a big tree down this morning," Mr Gray said.

He said Maleny-Stanley River Rd was still open to traffic but urged drivers to stay away unless they absolutely needed to go that way.

Meanwhile, he said a firefighter sustained a broken elbow while on duty at Cooroibah on Saturday and another firefighter was taken to hospital for heat stress after working at a fire further west at Monsildale, near Kilcoy.

booroobin bushfire cooroibah editors picks fire maleny stanley river rd noosa banks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

