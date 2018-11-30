New fire bans, evacuations and arrests

WHAT YOU NEED TO NOW

Fire bans now in place for Brisbane and south-west Queensland.

Helicopter evacuated 10 people from Eungella, west of Mackay.

Two men have been arrested for starting fires in central Queensland.

Stay informed alerts in place for Oyster Creek, Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Rungoo, Ellerbeck, Kabra.

Prepare to leave alerts in place for Finch Hatton, Kowarit Gorge, Eungella, Captain Creek, Winfield.

LATEST: THERE are still more than 100 fires burning across Queensland.

Fighfighters are asking residents to stay informed and up to date about fires in their areas in case the situation changes.

UNDULLAH : A stay informed alert remains in place. As at 9.30am Saturday 1 December, a bushfire is burning in inaccessible country between Washpool Road, Undullah Road, Wild Pig Creek Road and Mount Elliot Road, Undullah. Firefighters are undertaking backburning operations in the area in an effort to strengthen containment lines. Flinders Conservation Park remains closed due to the fire.

WAMURAN : Crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning on the side of Mount Miketeebumulgrai, between King Road and Pates Road, Wamuran. There's no threat to property at this time.

DELANEYS CREEK: Firefighters are monitoring a bushfire burning near Mount Mee Road, Delaneys Creek. This fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to patrol the blaze throughout the day. Delaneys Creek residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

NORTH STRADBROKE: A stay informed alert remains in place. As at 9.20am, there is a bushfire in the vicinity of Eighteen Mile Swamp, south of Alfred Martin Way, near Main Beach. Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines and aerial operations are assisting. Smoke will affect surrounding areas, including nearby islands and the mainland. Smoke can reduce visibility and air quality.

MUTCHILBA: Crews are on scene at a bushfire between Mutchilba Road and Collins Weir Road, Mutchilba. This fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Crews are undertaking backburning operations and smoke may affect surrounding areas.

MUTARNEE: Crews and landowners are monitoring a vegetation fire burning near Ponderosa Road, near Barrett Road, Mutarnee. There's no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect Mutarnee and surrounds, including the Bruce Highway.

MUTARNEE: Crews and landowners are monitoring a vegetation fire burning near Ponderosa Road, near Barrett Road, Mutarnee. There's no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect Mutarnee and surrounds, including the Bruce Highway.

MOUNT FOX : A stay informed alert is in place for Mount Fox for residents to monitor any changes. As at 8.30am, a slow-moving bushfire is travelling from Mount Fox Road and Blue Range Road in a westerly direction. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

EDMONTON : A stay informed alert is in place. As at 8.15am Saturday 1 December, a bushfire is burning in inaccessible country near Wiseman Road West and Woodlock Drive in Edmonton. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Properties are not under threat at this time.

THE CAVES : A stay informed alert remains in place. As at 8am, a bushfire is burning within containment lines between Spring Creek Close and Rossmoya Road, The Caves. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. rews will undertake backburning operations along Rossmoya Road throughout the day and crews will continue to monitor. Homes are not under direct threat at this time.

TINNANBAR : Crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road, Tinnanbar. The fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect the Tinnanbar township over the coming days.

KABRA : An alert to stay informed remains in place. You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes. As at 7.50am, this bushfire is burning within containment lines between Malchi Nine Mile Road, Pipeline Road, Meteor Park Road, Kabra. Crews are patrolling the fire and will monitor it throughout the day. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

TAKURA : Crews are still on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Toogoom Cane Road, Takura. There is no threat to property at this time. Crews will remain on scene to monitor the fire throughout today and smoke may affect Takura and surrounds.

: Crews are still on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Toogoom Cane Road, Takura. There is no threat to property at this time. Crews will remain on scene to monitor the fire throughout today and smoke may affect Takura and surrounds. WINFIELD: A stay informed alert remains in place. As at 7.30am, a bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Baffle Creek. If the fire crosses Baffle Creek, the fire may impact the area between Ferry Road and Winfield, and residents will be updated if this occurs. Fire crews conducted backburning operations overnight and will continue to monitor containment lines throughout today.

EARLIER: HELICOPTERS evacuated 10 people, including children, from a town west of Mackay last night.

And fire was last night again threatening the Deepwater, Baffles Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek area near Agnes Water.

Queensland Fire and Rescue warned residents who had evacuated Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach not to return as conditions were too dangerous.

A 'stay informed' warning advises roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions are extremely dangerous.

It came amid news two men had been arrested for allegedly lighting fires deliberating in central Queensland and fire bans were put in place for Brisbane and south-west Queensland.



How the fires unfolded yesterday

Water bombing at Crediton : Footage provided by a firefighter tackling fires at Crediton on Thursday, November 29.

The Mackay Daily Mercury reported water bombing aircraft came in to fight the fierce fire front approaching Eungella.

It's understood several dozen people took shelter inside Eungella Hall as the large fire travelled west towards Broken River.

Aerial photos over the mountain-top town of Eungella, captured during an RACQ CQ Rescue evacuation, have provided a bird's eye of view of fires raging near the town.

The first group of evacuees was a man and three young boys, one with medical history of asthma.

The helicopter then returned to the Bee Creek Road scene to take another six people, including an adult, an infant, two teens and two young girls.

The RACQ CQ Rescue crew reported an incredible act of selflessness as a man and woman at the scene - believed to be Eungella residents and rural firefighters - opted to have their family, including a baby, board the helicopter while they stayed to continue fighting fires on the range.

Updating the Deepwater fire, QFES advised at 12.30am that an extremely large and unpredictable fire was moving in a southeasterly direction towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road, Fernfield Road and Coast Road.

QFES Deepwater Fires Video 1:



Police have been patrolling the area to ensure no one returned to their homes as the fire could have a significant impact on the community.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is reporting firefighters had to attend two fires near Takura.

It is believed the second fire, at Toogoom 4WD tracks off Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, started as a result of a car fire which spread to nearby grass.

The central Queensland fires, believed to be deliberately lit during the catastrophic weather conditions, resulted in more than 8000 people being evacuated from their homes.

Queensland fires: Aerial footage: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service provides aerial footage and infrared footage of fires across the state.

As those fires now come under control, police will allege two men each deliberately lit fires in the area.

A 27-year-old man is accused of lighting a grass fire beside the Burnett Highway at Port Curtis, south of Rockhampton, just after 8000 homes were heroically saved from a fast-moving bushfire near Gracemere 15km away.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with endangering property by fire, after allegedly setting alight vegetation at Rockhampton on Wednesday.

Some 114 wildfires were last night still burning around the state and more than 240 fire crews were battling blazes.

Heatwave conditions are expected into next week.

The weather bureau has warned a reprieve is days away, with temperatures 5C-10C above average forecast for many areas.

During her visit to Miriam Vale yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a Queensland bushfire appeal to help those affected.

"I want all of Queensland and Australia to dig deep, because we need to help people," she said.

"The state government is going to put in $125,000 up front, straight away.

"Organisations such as Givit, The Salvation Army, Lifeline and others are going to partner with us, so please, I need Queenslanders to dig deep."