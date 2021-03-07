New exhibition celebrates 100 years of women’s history

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum in August 2019.

A powerful new exhibition on display at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum celebrates more than 100 years of women’s history.

Women: A Century of Change is a photography exhibition celebrating the publication of a new book from National Geographic.

The exhibition features stunning images and powerful profiles documenting the changing roles of women around the globe through the lens of National Geographic’s world-class image archive.

Patrons will see a glimpse of women through time, covering topics such as how women have been perceived, how they have been treated, how much power they have had or did not have

from the turn of the 20th century to the present.

Gladstone region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said Women: A Century of Change delved deep into the archives to illuminate the inspirational and moving stories of women.

“In the exhibition you’ll encounter the stories and portraits of several accomplished and insightful women, including some of National Geographic’s own women of impact,” Cr Muszkat said.

The exhibition is on display now until May 22.

A formal exhibition opening will take place on Friday, March 12 from 6pm-7.30pm and is open to the public.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, capacity limits may apply for attendees.

Women: A Century of Change is organised and travelled by the National Geographic Society.