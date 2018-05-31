New exhibition and Ecofest events with the gallery

JUST RIGHT: Deleece Lewis, volunteer and Rebecca Lush carefully install the gallery's latest exhibitions.

JUST RIGHT: Deleece Lewis, volunteer and Rebecca Lush carefully install the gallery's latest exhibitions. Matt Taylor GLA300518ARTS

THE Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum will highlight works by youngsters from Gladstone's Stepping Stones Child Care Centre reflecting this year's Ecofest theme, "Turn a new leaf, love our reef".

Nineteen works will be exhibited at the Tondoon Art Gallery in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The exhibition was a collaboration between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and the team at Stepping Stones.

The gallery's promotions officer, Jac Dyson, said "it has been really amazing to see how the kids interpret our reef ecosystem. They raise both an awareness of environmental issues and a desire to protect and cherish our reef."

Heather Curran, director of Stepping Stones, said "Stepping Stones really enjoyed partnering with Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum for Ecofest this year. Our kids loved drawing to this year's theme.

"It was great to see the kids' creativity come to life and we are really excited to have their work on display in Tondoon Art Gallery."

The Ecofest exhibition will be on display at Tondoon Botanic Gardens until Sunday.

New Exhibition at GRAGM

Staff and volunteers are installing an exciting new exhibition at GRAGM: NAIDOC 2018: Art and Heritage from our Collection.

It features the works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists held in our collection.

Local artists featured include: Jarrod Beezley (Kabi Kabi), Patricia Coleman (Bailai (Byellee), Allen Craigie (Wangkamanal Kaantju), James Hurley (Gooreng Gooreng), Ron Hurley (Gooreng Gooreng), Belynda (Bindi) Waugh (Jiman, Bundjalung) and Coral Southee (Birrigubba).

We will also be highlighting recent donations to the collection, including works by Robin Cowburn (Waka Waka), Gloria Petyarre (Anmatyerre) and works from Mowanjum Aboriginal Art and Culture Centre in Western Australia.

This year's NAIDOC Week theme is "Because of her, we can!".

NAIDOC Week 2018 celebrates the invaluable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have made - and continue to make - to our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

The exhibition is on display from Saturday until early August.

Art Show at 1770

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum would like to congratulate all winning entries of the 1770 Art Show.

Winners were announced on Wednesday May 23. The Bendigo Bank Agnes Water Overall 1st Prize Winner was Marlies Oakley with her work, Postage Stamps on acrylic board.

This year, two works were purchased for the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum collection. These are Creek, an acrylic work by Jo Williams and Hawk and Jug, a photograph and ink work by Marian Drew and Bruce Reynolds.

For further information go to 1770artshow.com.au.