‘New era’: UK trade deal details revealed

Australia’s free trade deal with the United Kingdom will make it easier for people to work in both countries.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday and they made the announcement at a joint press conference.

“It will make it easier for British people and young people to go and work in Australia, without having the traditional compulsion of having to go and work on a farm for 80 days, which used to be the rule,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

“People can go and work much more easily in Australia, both ways, there will be free exchange of British rent-a-Poms and indeed Australian campaign managers will be able to come more easily to work in this country.”

Mr Johnson said farmers would also benefit from the deal.

“It will be good news for, I hope, for the agricultural sector on both sides and here we’ve had to negotiate very hard,” he said.

“I want everybody to understand that this is a sensitive sector for both sides, and we’ve got a deal that runs over 15 years and contains the strongest possible provisions for animal welfare.”

Mr Johnson described the free trade agreement as a “long-running negotiation”.

“The exports between our countries has been quite extraordinary. We already sell cars, we sell whiskey ... we sell boomerangs to Australia — of the non-returnable variety,” he said.

“Now, thanks to this deal, we hope that there will be even more trade between the UK and Australia.”

Mr Johnson joked it would mean the United Kingdom would get a better deal on TimTams and Vegemite.

“The idea is that we will be able to do even more because we are taking tariffs off.”

The trade agreement is the United Kingdom’s first independently-struck deal since Brexit.

“It is also therefore a prelude to further deals, and it’s the way in to the comprehensive and progressive trans-Pacific Partnership,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Morrison agreed it was a good deal for both countries, describing it as a foundational partnership

“Everything else we do stems from that relationship,” he said.

“Our economies are stronger by these agreements. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious agreement that Australia has concluded.

“The only one which comes into close connection with that is the arrangement we have with New Zealand under the closer economic relationship arrangements we have there.”

Mr Johnson said the pair also discussed climate change, defence, working together on security and what the United Kingdom was doing to expand its diplomatic presence in the Pacific.



Mr Morrison said they also discussed the mental health of young people.

“In Australia, we have an extraordinary program that supports young people with mental health and we’re very keen to work with the UK government to share that experience, and working together to deal with large multinational media platforms as well,” he said.

“That was a topic of keen discussion, on the work Australia has been doing there, and of course the clean energy technology partnership which we are in the process of finalising as well.”

