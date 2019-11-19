BREAKING: New era to start at BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: The BITS Saints Football Club have got their man.

Rick Bean

Victorian Rick Bean will coach the club's A-grade side for the next two seasons and he has an impressive coaching and playing career.

Bean has coached several clubs in the Southern Football and Netball League competition in Melbourne and has played representative football for the Ovens and Murray Football League.

The new coach is also a Victorian Country Football League representative and played in a premiership team for Labrador in 1986 in the Queensland Australian Football League.

BITS president Andrew McMahon was excited what Bean would bring.

"After a process that has taken two months and stretched across to Perth and down to Geelong in Victoria, we feel it we have found the right coach to foster our youth and generate success on the field over the next two to three years," he said on the BITS saints AFC Facebook site.

Eight prospective coaches, including those who were AFL-listed, had applied for the position.

"The football panel assigned this task has selected Rick and this selection was sanctioned by the Saints committee," McMahon said.

Bean will move to Boyne Island mid next month and will start work in the first week of January.

There was also a bonus package with Bean's signature.

"Rick has a partner who is also relocating to the area from Fiji," McMahon said.

"She is an AFLW player from Fiji in the international rules competition and I'm sure she will be an asset to our women's team."

WELL-CREDENTIALLED BEAN

Coached

St Kilda City SFNL Division 1 seniors; Mordialloc SFNL Division 1 seniors; Chelsea Heights SFNL Division 1 seniors; Sandown Football Club seniors; Parkmore/Springvale Districts Under-19; Parkmore Under-17; Mordi Brae Under-13-15; Sandringham Dragons development squads

Playing Experience

Represented Ovens and Murray Football League; Victorian Country Football League; Labrador Senior Premiership 1986; Representative Football - Gold Coast

Accreditations

Level 2 AFL accreditation

AFL multi cultural ambassador

AFL talent identification accredited