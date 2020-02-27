NEW ERA: More changes, upgrades at Gladstone Marina

The shiploaders at Auckland Point Berth 1 have been decommissioned, to make way for the cruise ship terminal as part of East Shores Stage 1B.

It’s the end of an era at Auckland Point Berth 1, with the finalisation of decommissioning works on the two shiploaders.

Designed in the mid-1960s, the machines boast more than 100 years’ service between them.

The shiploaders were decommissioned to make way for the cruise terminal as part of the East Shores Stage 1B development.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said coal, woodchip and calcite were all significant commodities loaded through Berth 1 throughout the years.

Coal was originally loaded through Auckland Point, prior to RG Tanna Coal Terminal opening in April 1980.

Since then, key export products from Berth 1 have been woodchip and calcite.

“These products are now shipped from our Barney Point Terminal to make way for East Shores Stage 1B,” Mr Walker said.

“The old calcite stockpiles are where our new Cruise Terminal will sit, with existing infrastructure a key design feature as we are so proud of our rich history.”

Within the 2019/20 financial year, $630,000 has been budgeted for electrical upgrades at Auckland Point Berth 1, expected to be completed by June 2020.

Auckland Point Terminal will continue to be used for its import and export capabilities, with commodities such as dry bulk, bulk liquids and other general cargo.

Meanwhile work is also being done to upgrade other parts of the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

Recently new walking trails were installed, linking up the area behind CQUniversity to opposite the Gladstone Seafarers Centre.

The new 800 metres of pathway is the first of a two-stage project to connect GPC’s Spinnaker Park to the East Shores Precinct.

It will add just under two kilometres of pathways, and is expected to be finished for the second half of 2020.

“We are looking to link up all of our parklands facilities to provide more areas for the community to enjoy,” GPC parks, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said.

“We have so many keen runners, families and your casual afternoon walkers out and about in our parklands and this project is about providing them safe areas to undertake the activities they enjoy.”