New era dawns: Gladstone Suns reveal uniform redesign

FRESH CHANGE: The Gladstone Suns have revealed their new uniform design (inset) and the draw for next year. Matt Taylor GLA260518AFL

THE Gladstone Suns AFL team has released designs of their new uniform as part of an overall change from the Mudcrabs to the Suns.

Uniform designs now match their Gold Coast namesake, with red as the primary chest colour and yellow on the side of the guernsey.

The team has also released the designs for their clash jersey, which would be in use for matches against Yeppoon.

"We are also pleased to announce we have decided to opt for Tribal Sport's market-leading reversible guernsey,” a team representative said.

The uniforms were approved in a members' vote earlier this month.

Next year's fixtures have also been released by the team, with the season starting March30 in an away match against Brothers.

The team's first home game is against Glenmore the week after, on April 6.

There are three local derby matches against the BITS Saints, with an away match on May 11, a home match on June22 and a final match of the regular season on August10.

The first game of the semi-finals is scheduled for August17 and the AFL Capricornia Grand Final on September7.

The full fixture can be viewed on the Gladstone Suns' Facebook page.

All the changes are part of a major rebrand and focus for the team, which was formerly known as the Mudcrabs.

Last October, 88per cent of members voted for the change.

The team appointed life member and former coach John "Nugget” Terrick as the men's senior team head coach earlier this month.

Port City Power head coach Brady Walmsley was appointed as a coaching consultant.