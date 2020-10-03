New era dawns for Gladstone gridiron

WIDELY regarded as an American-based sport, gridiron is making inroads into Central Queensland communities and recently introduced a Gladstone team.

The Port City Pirates were established recently and player and co-founder Dustin Holley said the community has showed a lot of interest.

“If everything works out with recruitment and sponsorship we hope to play in the Reef Bowl, which is the same competition as the Rockhampton team plays in,” he said.

Mr Holley said the Rockhampton Wolverines president Mitchell Powell had been instrumental in helping establish Gladstone’s first gridiron team.

“He has been extremely important to us,” Mr Holley said.

“He said they would be happy to help us with future training sessions and even lend us equipment to get us started as well.”

In a major coup for the new team, Marley Brown stadium officials told Mr Holley they could envisage Port City Pirates home games being played there.

“We are still trying to find a space where we can train but Marley Brown said that they’d be happy for us to play games there which is awesome,” he said.

Mr Holley said a talent combine like the one Rockhampton Wolverines hosted a couple of months ago was on the cards.

“We will look to host a combine in the next six months or so and get as many people as we can involved in the sport,” he said.

Mr Holley said gridiron is different to any other sport played in Central Queensland for a number of reasons.

“It is a good sport for many different shapes and sizes to play and it is all about inclusivity given how many players take the field,” he said.

Aspiring players are encouraged to get in touch with the Port City Pirates via their Facebook page HERE.