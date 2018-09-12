New equipment helps heart of the region

LIFE SAVERS: Bororen Hotel and Motel owner and manager Jeffrey 'Macca' Pengilly, Miriam Vale Local Ambulance Committee member Brian Rose, Miriam Vale Police Sergeant Devan Richards and Miriam Vale Hotel owner and manager Mitch Brennan with the three donated Automated External Defibrillators.

THE Miriam Vale Local Ambulance Committee has jump-started Ambulance Week celebrations by generously donating three Automated External Defibrillators to local businesses in the area.

The Bororen Hotel, Miriam Vale Hotel and Queensland Police Service each received the lifesaving equipment in a special ceremony yesterday at the Miriam Vale Ambulance Centre.

The defibrillators will be used on people after sudden cardiac arrest, which strikes about 30,000 Australians each year.

The survival rate of SCA is less than five per cent, as access to lifesaving equipment is not close by.

It's these types of statistics that forced the Miriam Vale Local Ambulance Committee to act.

Local Ambulance Committee member Brian Rose, owner and manager of the Miriam Vale Hotel Mitch Brennan, LAC committee member Teegan Salgado, owner and manager of the Bororen Hotel & Motel Jeffrey 'Macca' Pengilly, LAC committee member Debra Chapman and Miriam Vale Police Sergeant Devan Richards with three donated Automated External Defibrillators. Contributed

Miriam Vale LAC committee member Brian Rose said they wanted to do something positive and give a fighting chance to those suffering an SCA.

"We know prompt access to this equipment is vital in surviving a SCA. Without it your chance of living to tell the tale reduces by 10 per cent every minute,” Mr Rose said.

"Our LAC wanted to give people a fighting chance, so the idea of placing defibs in business within the region was the way forward. The committee has more AED's to donate to local business as we see this as such a vital need.”

Bororen Hotel owner and manager Jeffrey Pengilly, better known in town as Macca, is eager to have the AED within his premises.

"The defibrillators will give peace of mind for locals and our customers as well as people travelling on the Bruce Hwy,” Macca said.

"When you think of the amount of traffic that comes through Bororen, those people on the road will appreciate knowing this equipment is close by.”