New equipment at Gladstone Hospital

A NEW piece of equipment worth $12,000 has arrived at Gladstone Hospital which will change the way patients are able to stand and move.

The Sara Plus was donated by the Hospital Auxiliary after it raised funds with the help of several fundraisers and members of the public.

Gladstone Hospital physiotherapist Sarah Webb said they were "humbled” by the Auxiliary's gesture.

The Sara Plus will allow for the transfer of patients who are too weak to stand independently but who are medically fit enough to get out of bed.

It enables standing balance, stepping and walking training.

It can lift up to 190 kilograms.

"It's certainly beneficial for us from a rehab point of view,” Mrs Webb said.

"If they're confident to get out of bed, they'll rehabilitate easier and they'll have more confidence in the staff.”

Allied Health Network Manager Stuart Orr said the piece of rehabilitation equipment benefits patients and staff.

"(It) makes it safer for our staff ... and it gives a lot more confidence to our patients,” Mr Orr said.

Mr Orr said he was very thankful for the community's contribution and for the donation made by the Auxiliary team. Hospital Auxiliary president Cheryl Bensted said the Hospital was "overjoyed” about the donation.

"Normally it takes three people to lift them up, with this piece of equipment it takes one person.

"We feel really honoured that we could fulfil this request and donate to it to the hospital.”