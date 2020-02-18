New editor takes over at Observer

THE Observer has welcomed its new editor, with Chris Gilmore stepping into the role yesterday.

Mr Gilmore has worked in the newspaper industry for 18 years, including stints in regional and community titles in Queensland, NSW and the UK.

“I am honoured to be taking on this role at a newspaper with such a long and proud history,” he said.

“The Observer has well-connected and hard-working staff, and I’m looking forward to working with them and the Gladstone community to champion the region and its people.”

Mr Gilmore takes over from acting editor Tegan Annett, who has been filling the role since former editor Megan Sheehan departed to the News Mail in Bundaberg.