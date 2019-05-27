New DV resources available at Miriam Vale

WELCOME PACK: Miriam Vale State School principal Hayden Ryan with Senior Constable Kelly Humphries with one of the DV resource bags.

A COMMUNITY resource has been launched thanks to Miriam Vale Police Station.

Domestic violence resource bags have been placed in four key locations across the township: the police station, Miriam Vale Pharmacy, Miriam Vale State School administration and Bororen State School.

The bags contain information on legislation, stakeholders and awareness initiatives around the district.

According to 2017 data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, one woman a week is killed in Australia due to DV.

In addition, one in six women and one in 16 men have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by a current or former partner.

Almost all - 95 per cent - of victims of violence, whether women or men, experience violence from a male.

Gladstone District DV co-ordinator Sergeant Vicki Dredge said the numbers were only an indicator of what was truly happening.

"We only know what we can see, and that is what is reported,” Sgt Dredge said.

"I believe we need to have conversations that bring about change and increase awareness around tough topics such as domestic violence.

"A conversation or a 'chat' can happen anywhere and it's a great way to shift shame into a space of empowerment.”

For inquiries and non-urgent help, contact DVConnect on 1800811811 and in emergency situations, call 000.