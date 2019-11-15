New drug education program for students

GLADSTONE'S Local Drug Action Team has launched a new program at Tannum Sands State High School.

The eight-week program is for Year 8-9 students and focuses on the potential harm of drug and alcohol consumption.

This term Tannum Sands State High School ran a trial of the program before it is rolled out next year.

Head of junior secondary Sonya Comrie said the trial had been successful.

"The kids are engaging with it and it's good to see the community involved," Mrs Comrie said.

She said the program reinforced what was already in the curriculum.

"The plan is for students to have a deeper understanding of the risks," Mrs Comrie said.

"The more we can be touching base on these sorts of things, the better it is for the kids."

Mrs Comrie said students watched cartoon scenarios that had characters of similar ages.

She said discussion points and activities attached to the modules made students more aware of the risks and challenges of drugs and alcohol.

Facilitators from Roseberry Queensland supported the students.

Mrs Comrie said having Roseberry Qld there was important because it showed the community was engaged with students.

The Local Drug Action Team is facilitated by Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone initiative and made up of local organisations.

Here for Gladstone executive officer Michelle Coats said working together to support the local community would help continue to ensure healthy and sustainable outcomes for Gladstone.