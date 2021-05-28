Menu
The Tourist Information Centre and spire marking the Tropic of Capricorn in Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
New driver reviver stop at tourist info centre

JANN HOULEY
28th May 2021 2:00 PM
Rockhampton councillors took their first sip of driver reviver refreshments during a Fatality Free Friday promotion on Gladstone Road.

Mayor Tony Williams announced the Tourist Information Centre would serve as a place for motorists to stop and take a break.

“Rockhampton is strategically placed for people to stop and take rest breaks which has been proven to reduce road fatalities,” he said.

“It also has the benefit of letting tourists find out about the region’s attractions, accommodation and events.”

He said statistics regarding the only other CQ Driver Reviver stop, in Mount Morgan, were favourable.

Visitors can choose coffee or tea and use the public toilet facilities.

Cr Williams conceded it might be difficult for sizeable trucks to pull over at the Gladstone Road visitor centre.

Following a public forum last week, the council will consider locations for a custom-built truck stop on the new Ring Road.

Driver fatigue and concentration lapses is one of the “Fatal Five” factors behind road fatalities: the others are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, mobile phone use and driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

