New drink that’s so weird it’s good

Kombucha and beer is not only a thing, it’s pretty good too.

There's been a few weird new drinks taking off this year and not all of them have been great.

Satanic creations like low alcohol wine to rosé vodka have been unleashed on Australians like a hideous icing on the cake in a year that was already tough enough.

But amid a wave of mediocrity, a few silver linings have been coasting in the surf.

One of them is kombucha beer, which sounds like a hipster's wet dream but trust me it's good.

I managed to get my hold on the creation labelled as a "world first" from a bunch of maniacs in Byron Bay operating under the name of Kombucha Brewing Co.

They've called it the Sneaky Bucha and it blends a range of beer styles with kombucha to create a full-strength, lower carb beer.

Don’t knock it ‘til ya try it.

I was sceptical at first, as I am with any alcoholic drink that purports to be "healthy" but this one is worth getting your hands on.

The lager is sourer than your average beer, but it tastes fresh, natural and tingles on the old tastebuds.

But the Summer beer really hits the spot with a sweet fruitiness to balance out with the sour.

It reminds me of a German weissbeer - like an Erdinger - but it's a touch lighter and doesn't conjure up memories of bratwursts and oompah bands.

Bravo you crazy man-bun sporting Byron Bay weirdos.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

Elsewhere on the beer market, there's been a few more freshies worth talking about.

I know I paid out low alcohol wine before, and I would usually give low alcohol beer a wide berth too - but this one's worth checking out mainly because it's so weird.

Stone & Wood has released its low-alc beer, East Point in recent weeks inspired by the ocean spray of Australia's most eastern point.

It's sour, zesty, tangy, even a bit salty, and almost tastes like a cider it's so light and fruity. I must admit I was taken by surprise by the first sip and not necessarily in a good way, but it's the type of drink that grows on you.

Stone & Wood have released a divisive new low-alc beer.

It's a vegemite-type deal where you're going to love it or hate it.

If you're trying to mitigate damage to your liver, a new beer that is mindblowingly awesome is the Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale from theMornington Peninsula Brewery.

I've been trying a few non-alc beers and some of them are fine, but you can tell there's something missing from the taste.

This one however could stand up and over many pale ales on the market. You'd never be able to tell if was alcohol-free.

It's nothing fancy. It just tastes great.

This alcohol-free option is a game changer.

TREND REACHES FEVER PITCH

I've already done a round up of the best seltzers on the market, but about 500 more have come out since then so I'll tell you about some of the best new ones and promise never to talk about them again.

The market is quickly becoming over-saturated and the choice is now immense.

Up until now, my favourite had been FELLR by a significant margin but I reckon VACAY Alcoholic Seltzer is up there in an elite space with them.

They have some cool flavours and they don't have the weird metallic flavour some seltzers have. Kakadu Plum is a highlight with a warm and rounded taste that's super light.

In an over-saturated market, VACAY is one of the best seltzers out there.

The classic lime is as good as it gets and the Pure flavour is just straight up alcoholic water, which sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, but it's great with a sweet flavour you can't put your finger on.

Big boys Smirnoff have also entered the space, and their raspberry rose is top notch. Fellas, don't be embarrassed to bring a four-pack to your next BBQ.

If you're so mad into seltzer and you want to keep smashing them without falling over, you should check out non-alc Calm & Stormy - which is made with real fruit juice rather than flavourings found in most alcoholic seltzers.

It comes in flavours like blood orange and raspberry. They're all tasty as.

Originally published as New drink that's so weird it's good