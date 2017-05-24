New dog breeding laws for Queensland

DOG LOVER: Glenn Butcher and his son Blake with with RSPCA volunteer Ingela Warwick, and Olive and Zara.

GLADSTONE residents have been reassured the pets they buy have been properly looked after.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced this yesterday as the Palaszczuk government's new puppy farm laws start this week.

Mr Butcher said the new laws will start on Friday and will apply to anyone giving away, supplying, selling or advertising dogs born on or after that date.

"Many Queenslanders are concerned about the welfare of dogs and puppies being sold and supplied in our state,” he said.

All new puppies will now need to have a breeder identification number, known as a supply number.

"We are urging people to only buy dogs with a valid supply number whether they are searching for a dog at a pet shop, from a professional kennel, or through an advertisement,” Mr Butcher said.

The supply number can then be used to find information about the breeder using the new online Queensland Dog Breeder Register.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Bill Byrne said this was a major change for Queensland breeding.

"Previously there was no way to identify breeders,” Mr Byrne said.

"Now we will have a tool that we can build over time to address this gap and give people and family buying pets more information about the pet's background so they know they are buying from a reputable breeder.”

The new laws will apply to regular and occasional breeders (including backyard litters) - with the specific exceptions for some working dogs.

Registering for a supply number is free. Breeders will need to log their details on the new Queensland Dog Breeder Register within 28 days of their puppies being born.

This requirement will start after the new legislation commences on 26 May 2017.

RSPCA CEO Mark Townend welcomed the initiative, saying there was no doubt it was a major step in the right direction.

But he said it wouldn't be the panacea to completely eradicate unethical and cruel puppy farms.

Any concerns about the welfare of animals in Queensland should be reported to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 or the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.

More information can be obtained by visiting www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au.