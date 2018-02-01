New details of $300m Gladstone development revealed

HUGE PROJECT: One of the many plans included in the new development application for a village for over 50s.

A $300 million development promising a unique variety of living options for the region's seniors has reached the next stage.

Boyneglade Development Pty Ltd lodged a development application for an RV-friendly retirement village with the Gladstone Regional Council this week.

The development application reveals new details about the project which was first announced in The Observer in March last year.

Loyal Gladstone family, the Mann's are behind the project which aims to retain the region's elderly who have long left the area in search of retirement living options.

It is designed to cater for the Grey Nomad market with RV-friendly options and people at all stages of retirement.

The idea to transform the 260 hectare farming and cattle grazing land, at the corner of Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Sands Rd, was inspired when the four Mann brothers realised the needs of their own aging family.

"The Mann family is proud to offer diverse and affordable retirement living on their long-standing family owned land at Station Creek; thereby furthering the history of the land and adding another chapter to the Mann family history and contributing to the legacy of the area," the application said.

Gladstone's retirement living options were described as "limited" in the development application, noting just 36 new units have been established in the past 10 years.

It said 2% of Gladstone's population over 65 lived in senior specific housing, compared to the state average of 6.5%.

The Mann's want to create an affordable and unique village.

"The proposed development format allows for active retirees to rent their own portion of land from the village managers to sit relocatable homes, without the requirement for freehold or community title subdivision, or the cost associated with purchasing the land," it said.

It features an 18-hole golf course designed by the world-renowned Graham Marsh Golf Designs, a community hub, swimming pool and bowling green.

It's hoped it will also offer shuttle buses into Gladstone for residents who cannot drive. The managers are in talks with health care providers to potentially offer day visits on a regular basis.

Still in its early stages, the development application was lodged for preliminary approval from the council.

