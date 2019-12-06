NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school
FINAL preparations for Calliope State High School are coming together with the delivery of a new mower and gardening equipment yesterday.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher joined principal Peter Stansfield and Small Motor Service owner Maurice Paterson at the $60 million school.
“Eighty per cent of this build for this high school is delivered by local workforce,” Mr Butcher said.
“Now local businesses are getting a piece of the pie.”
Mr Stansfield said some of the 140 students enrolled had parents working on the school.
“It’s a real way to integrate and be a part of that community,” Mr Stansfield said.
Mr Paterson said they were excited to be in partnership with building contractor Paynters and the school.
“We hope to build a strong relationship with Peter and his staff here,” Mr Paterson said.