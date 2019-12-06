NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

Vicki Besgrove, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Calliope State High School Principal Peter Stansfield and Maurice Paterson. Small Motor Service has supplied the new Calliope State High School with grounds maintenance equipment.

Vicki Besgrove, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Calliope State High School Principal Peter Stansfield and Maurice Paterson. Small Motor Service has supplied the new Calliope State High School with grounds maintenance equipment.

FINAL preparations for Calliope State High School are coming together with the delivery of a new mower and gardening equipment yesterday.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher joined principal Peter Stansfield and Small Motor Service owner Maurice Paterson at the $60 million school.

“Eighty per cent of this build for this high school is delivered by local workforce,” Mr Butcher said.

“Now local businesses are getting a piece of the pie.”

Mr Stansfield said some of the 140 students enrolled had parents working on the school.

“It’s a real way to integrate and be a part of that community,” Mr Stansfield said.

Mr Paterson said they were excited to be in partnership with building contractor Paynters and the school.

“We hope to build a strong relationship with Peter and his staff here,” Mr Paterson said.