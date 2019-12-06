Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vicki Besgrove, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Calliope State High School Principal Peter Stansfield and Maurice Paterson. Small Motor Service has supplied the new Calliope State High School with grounds maintenance equipment.
Vicki Besgrove, State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Calliope State High School Principal Peter Stansfield and Maurice Paterson. Small Motor Service has supplied the new Calliope State High School with grounds maintenance equipment.
News

NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINAL preparations for Calliope State High School are coming together with the delivery of a new mower and gardening equipment yesterday.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher joined principal Peter Stansfield and Small Motor Service owner Maurice Paterson at the $60 million school.

“Eighty per cent of this build for this high school is delivered by local workforce,” Mr Butcher said.

“Now local businesses are getting a piece of the pie.”

Mr Stansfield said some of the 140 students enrolled had parents working on the school.

“It’s a real way to integrate and be a part of that community,” Mr Stansfield said.

Mr Paterson said they were excited to be in partnership with building contractor Paynters and the school.

“We hope to build a strong relationship with Peter and his staff here,” Mr Paterson said.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        premium_icon Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        News The grant will provide more opportunities for students to get hands-on experience

        Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        premium_icon Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        News The rescue service was called to the island around 10am

        Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        premium_icon Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        News Santa will be making a special visit to Stockland to see children with sensory...

        Community rallies to support the 2018 bushfire victims

        premium_icon Community rallies to support the 2018 bushfire victims

        News Donations to support fire-affected communities demonstrates region’s ability to...